PAXTON — Barry Joseph Wheeler, 68, of Paxton passed away at 6:10 a.m. Monday (March 1, 2021) at home.
Private family funeral services will be held at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Per Barry’s request, the family is asking everyone to wear Cardinals or Bears apparel to the visitation.
Barry was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Urbana, the son of Vernell George and Katherine Elizabeth Houlihan Wheeler. He married Gloria Jennings; she preceded him in death in 2004. He married Debra S. Spanhook on March 17, 2007, in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Debra, he is survived by his children, Brandon Jennings Wheeler of Tolono, Christie Ecker of Paxton, Brandi (Arthur) DeGarmo of Rantoul and Erika (Jeremy Ozier) Curry of Rantoul; and 12 grandchildren, Dakota DeGarmo, Tammra (Erik) DeGarmo Reck, Cory, Leland and Kinsley DeGarmo, Mason, Mallorie and Makenna Ecker, Jozelynn and Ezrik Ozier and Phoenix and Asher Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bruce Wheeler; and a sister, Judy Conrad.
Barry graduated from Urbana High School in 1971. He worked for Area Garbage Service for 17 years and retired in 2008. After his retirement, he worked part time for The News-Gazette. Before moving to Paxton in 1993, he lived in Urbana.
He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed bowling and was on a league at Old Orchard Lanes for 25 years. Barry also enjoyed baseball and was an umpire throughout Ford and Champaign counties for many years. This included umpiring for the Rantoul and Champaign park districts and Paxton Little League. Barry was a regular blood donor for more than 25 years. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be to the Paxton Park District or Community Blood Services of Illinois. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.