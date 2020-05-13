SANTA FE, N.M. — Barton J. "Bart" Wolgamot, 80, of Santa Fe, N.M., and formerly of Chicago and Danville, died Sunday (May 10, 2020) in Santa Fe after a long illness.
Bart was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Danville, the first of 10 children born to Edgar K. "Pete" Wolgamot Jr. and Marguerite (Smith) Wolgamot. Bart attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Schlarman High School in Danville, graduating Schlarman in 1957. A gifted musician and music educator, Bart graduated with a B.A. in musicology from the University of Illinois and an M.A. in music education from Northwestern University.
Bart taught music at Francis Parker School of Chicago for over 35 years, the last 20 as director of the School of Music, before his retirement to Santa Fe in 2010. In retirement, Bart continued to play with classical music groups until his illnesses took their toll on his physical condition.
He was interested in various intellectual endeavors, was a lover of the arts in all forms, and was a frequent traveler to Europe, where he could practice and use his fluency in numerous languages. While Bart was sometimes described by those who loved him as "eccentric," in fact he was best described as "interesting."
Bart will be missed by his surviving nine siblings, Ted Wolgamot, Mary (Greg) Morgan, Pat (Lynn) Wolgamot, Nora (David) Jarmon, Jim (Laura Rhyner) Wolgamot, Ann (Bill) Anaya, Jane McCoy, Bob (Debi) Wolgamot and Julie Wolgamot. He dearly loved his many nieces and nephews and was especially pleased to observe and enjoy their accomplishments: Will, Chris and Katie Morgan; Rachel, Dana and Adam Wolgamot; Sarah, Beth and Maggie Jarmon; Andy, Matt and Emily Anaya; Theresa and John Ruiz; Ben and Jill Wolgamot; and Jennett and Emma Wilson.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, family and friends are not able to gather for a celebration of Bart's life at this time, but a funeral Mass and interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Danville are expected at an undetermined future time.