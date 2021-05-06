SAPPHIRE, N.C. — Bernice (Kirby) Ellis (who preferred to be called Bea), 82, passed away on April 28, 2021, at Transylvania Regional Hospital, Brevard, N.C.
She was born April 22, 1939, in Champaign, to Dennis Martin Kirby and Vera Louise (Allison) Kirby, who preceded her in death. Bea graduated from Champaign Central High School. She was a secretary for B’nai B’rith and ran a job placement service and also worked in the banking industry. She lived in Champaign for many years, as well as Davenport, Iowa, Clearwater, Fla., and Sapphire, N.C., where she and her late husband, Robert Ellis, eventually retired.
Bea is survived by a daughter, Julia Wenslow and husband Jeff, also of Sapphire; a granddaughter, Tiffani Trent and husband Chad; and five grandchildren, Ivy, Raina, River and Forest Trent and Caleb Taylor.
Also surviving are her twin sister, Janice Marmion of Monticello; brothers, Dennis Kirby and wife Patricia of Bonneville, Edward Kirby and wife Michele of Terre Haute, Ind., and Vernon Kirby and wife Susan of Fort Royal, Va.; and a sister, Marcia Ashby and husband Michael of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellis; two grandchildren, Skylar Wenslow and Danielle Taylor; her eldest sister, Wanda McDaniel; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Marmion and Maurice McDaniel.
Bea was loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed. She shared her family’s love of music and grew up listening to the Everly Brothers and harmonizing with her sisters and brothers. She had a great sense of humor, and her family will treasure all the laughter they shared with her.
A private celebration of life will be held at her home on May 15 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family requests that a donation to your favorite charity be made in her name in lieu of flowers.