CHAMPAIGN — Beatrice Sue Gaines, 76, of Champaign passed away at 3:55 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
There will be a memorial visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Beatrice was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Champaign, a daughter of Cecil and Marie (Huskission) Hyatt. She married Don Gaines on Aug. 15, 1965, in Champaign. He survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Gaines of Champaign and Melissa Gaines of Mahomet; a son, Josh Gaines of Champaign; two grandchildren, Nekoliah Gaines and Jayden Ratliff; four sisters, Mary Stephens of Monticello, Cecilia Bohlen of Mahomet, Barbara Bohlen of Mansfield and Carol Deck of Urbana; and a brother, Clarence Hyatt of Lodi, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris Perry; and two brothers, Donnie Hyatt and Bill Hyatt.
Beatrice had worked several different jobs, including the IGA, Manzella’s Italian Patio and Olan Mills, and as a teacher's aide at Dr. Howard Elementary School, where she was very active with the PTA. She was also a Brownie leader for a while. She raised several children through her day care out of her home.
She also enjoyed the bowling league every Thursday morning with her sisters and nieces for many years. She will be most likely known for her ’57 Chevy convertables and her other muscle cars.
She thoroughly loved Don, her children and grandsons. She enjoyed the many huge family gatherings, especially Halloween parties. Her smile could light up any room. Her sense of humor and wit will truly be missed.
