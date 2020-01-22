HARRISBURG, Pa. — Beatrice Myers Sechrist, 89, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. She was born on Sept. 21, 1930, in Chester, Pa., to the late Leonard and Lillian (Lowther) Myers Sr.
After moving to central Pennsylvania at a young age, she attended the public schools and graduated from Burnham High School in 1948. She received a diploma in nursing from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing, a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Cedar Crest College and a master of science in nursing from Indiana University.
She was an instructor at the School of Nursing in Harrisburg, Pa., the quality assurance coordinator at Carle Hospital in Urbana and an instructor at Parkland College in Champaign. Between 1992 and 1996, while on leave with her husband from the University of Illinois, she volunteered at the White House in the Correspondence Room and the Smithsonian Institution. She was also a member of the PEO sisterhood.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Chalmers Sechrist of Fort Myers, Fla.; and two children, Jonathan Andrew Sechrist (Nancy) of Clio, Calif., and Jennifer Sechrist Mai (Phill) of San Jose, Calif.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Philanthropy Fund at Cypress Cove, 10200 Cypress Cove Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908, in loving memory of Beatrice Myers Sechrist.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239-936-0555). To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time, please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guest book.