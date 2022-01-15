ST. JOSEPH — Beatrice Mary "Bea" Plant, 83, of St. Joseph peacefully went to be with Jesus on Thursday (Jan. 13, 2022) at 6:40 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Coblenz) Davis.
Bea is survived by her daughters, Marie Anderson, Debbie McCoy and Kim Plant; several nieces and nephews; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Davis and Pat Davis; sister, Ellen (Davis) Badley; and grandson, CJ McCoy.
Bea spent much of her life taking care of others and was proud of her accomplishments, working until the age of 72. She spent the rest of her life taking care of her daughter Kim and her cats until 2020. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cats and was often seen with a hot mug of coffee and a good book in her hands. She enjoyed a good heated political debate but hated rap music.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview, following the services.
