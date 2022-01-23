MONTICELLO — Beau Hendrix Thompson, infant son of Wesley R. and Marissa M. (Maples) Thompson, passed away Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Beau was born Dec. 31, 2021, in Urbana.
Beau was 1 pound, 13 ounces of pure strength. He fought from his very first day until his last. His bravery
and tremendous strength will never be forgotten. Beau was an identical twin but also resembled his big
brother in almost every way. His family will cherish the moments they had with him and honor his life
forever.
Beau is survived by his parents, Wesley and Marissa Thompson of Monticello; brothers, Fletcher and
Brooks Thompson of Monticello; grandparents, Judy Thompson of Bethany, Kristi Maples of Pana and David
Maples of Greenville; and aunts and uncles, Haley Maples, Eli Maples, Tiller Leinweber, Whitney Thompson
and William Fleming.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeff Mammen.
A private family service will be held with interment in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.