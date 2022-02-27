ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Becky (Early) Read of St. James City, Fla., formerly of Rantoul, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at home. She was 68.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Bokeelia, Fla., at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7. Cremation services will be accorded at a later date. Coral Ridge Funeral Home, Cape Coral, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
Becky was born Sept. 17, 1953, in Urbana, the daughter of James and Wandalu (Thomas) Early. She married Robert Read on Jan. 17, 2004, in Rantoul.
Survivors include her husband of St. James City; a brother, David Early (Kathy Havey) of Falls Church, Va.; a stepdaughter, Debora McKinney (Bill) of Champaign; two nieces and a nephew, Bridget, Colleen and Quinn Early, of Falls Church; nine stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
Her parents, an older sister and brother and a stepson preceded her in death.
Becky attended St. Malachy School in Rantoul and was a 1971 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She worked for most of her career as a secretary at Chanute Air Force Base before its closure in 1993. She continued her federal civil service with the U.S. Geological Survey in Carson City, Nev., before returning to Illinois to finish her career at the VA hospital in Danville. She took early retirement in 2004 and moved with Bob to Florida.
Becky and Bob enjoyed boating and fishing in Pine Island Sound near their home, as well as supporting the vibrant local band scene and spending time with their many friends in their adopted home. Becky was an avid card player and especially loved euchre and poker. She and Bob traveled every year to Las Vegas, where they enjoyed the shows, concerts and casinos. In retirement, Becky took up several arts and crafts, including painting coconuts, which she sold at craft fairs around Fort Myers, Fla.