NEWMAN — Becky Marie Walters, 61, 0f Sparta, formerly of Newman, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with the Rev. Clint Evans officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery north of Newman. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. preceding the service.
Becky was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Tuscola, the daughter of David and Emily Marie Green Vermillion. She married David Walters on June 25, 1988, in Newman. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Samuel (Laura) Walters of Morton and Joseph (Amy) Walters of Broadlands; four grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; two brothers, Bill (Treena) Vermillion of Longview and Bobby (Carol) Vermillion of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a sister, Betty Sue Vermillion of Longview.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, David.
Becky was an excellent cook and worked as a cook in several nursing homes in the area. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was devoted to her Savior Jesus, her husband and family, her dog Penny, and her many friends. We know she is celebrating a pain-free life now in Jesus' presence. We will miss her dearly.
Memorials may be given to the Champaign County Humane Society.