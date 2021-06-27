ATWOOD — Belinda K. Baldwin, 70, of Atwood passed away at 10:48 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Belinda was born Oct. 31, 1950, in Decatur, the daughter of Delbert L. and Pauline Sparks Pagel Sr. She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Charlotte Paul.
Survivors include her mother, Pauline Pagel; four brothers, Delbert (Diane) Pagel Jr., Thomas Pagel, Frank (Avie) Pagel Sr. and Kerry (Michelle) Pagel; two sisters, Jackie (Jason) Tuthill and Kelley (Keith) Frazier; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was a preceded by her father and a sister, Deborah Pagel.
Belinda worked as a printer in several print shops in Florida. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, spending time at the beach and going to auctions.
Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.