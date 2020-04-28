URBANA — Ben B. "Mickey" Hendricks, 81 years of age, of Columbia, Miss., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
He married Beverly L. Shields on Aug. 18, 1962, in Philadelphia, Pa. He graduated from Champaign High School and attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Mickey worked as an electrical engineer.
His favorite thing to do was remodel homes. He also was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mickey succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease after a 15-year-long heartfelt fight.
Mickey is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Earnest and George Jr. Hendricks; his sister, Madelyne (Prout); and his in-laws.
Mickey is survived by Beverly; his children, Robin (Hurky) (Jeana) Hendricks of Stoneridge, Ga., Kimberly (Willie) Brown of Fresno, Calif., and Jill Hendricks of Indianapolis; his brother, Rickey Hendricks, and sisters, Dolores (Ronnie) Aarons and Caroline McKenzie, all of Champaign; his grandchildren, Jasmine, Jordan, Chase, Jayden and Chandler; as well as numerous extended family and friends.