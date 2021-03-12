RANTOUL — He started and ended his career as a bus driver, and in between, he was a firefighter, a bouncer, a grocery man and a barbecue chef. But most of all, Benjamin “Ben” J. Cheek spent his life making other people happy.
From his earliest days until he died March 9, 2021, Ben was known by all as the man with the broadest smile, the most exuberant hug and the gift of making whomever he was talking to feel like they were the most important person in the world.
The youngest child of Bertha (Hunter) and Benjamin Cheek, Ben was born on his parents' farm in Warrenton, N.C., on May 8, 1936. He had seven older sisters and an older brother — all of whom preceded him in death — and since the family didn’t have a refrigerator, he shared a bedroom with the family’s meat supply as it hung from the rafters to cure. By the time he was 15, he was being paid to drive the bus that took him and the rest of his classmates to school. Ben loved learning and wanted to attend college, but he loved his childhood sweetheart, Emily Harris, more. When Emily went away to college, 17-year-old Ben joined the Air Force to begin building a career so he could marry her, support her and raise a family with her.
He became an Air Force fire protection specialist and even served in the helicopter rescue group, which sometimes meant jumping out of the helicopter for a water rescue. Although, when he had the choice, he would let his fellow firefighters handle that role!
Ben and Emily, who preceded him in death, married June 6, 1959, in Washington, D.C. Ben then served a tour of duty in England and Africa, and when he returned stateside, he and Emily were stationed in the capitol, where their first daughter, Ramona, now of Cincinnati, was born. Over the next eight years, they lived in four different places and added four more children to their family.
Keith (Amy) of Westland, Mich., and Sharon (Shonda Russell) of Indianapolis were born in Trenton, N.J. The next stop was a four-year deployment in the Azores, then Minot, N.D., where Monica Hall (Sam) of Rantoul was born. Ben’s final tour of duty in his 20-year Air Force career was at Chanute AFB, when the birth of Niki Pettit (Asa) at Urbana’s Burnham Hospital completed the family.
Ben was always a hard worker, often holding a second job in addition to his full-time military service. He was a bouncer at the base NCO Club, he bagged groceries at the commissary and he worked at Eisner’s grocery store in Rantoul, serving first in the meat department, then after successive promotions, in the produce department, as grocery manager and culminating as the manager of the entire store. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a civil servant, where he was in charge of coordinating many training manuals for all of the armed forces. He also worked one more part-time stint as a bus driver, this time for Rantoul Township High School.
Ben was a huge fan of sports. Emily and he were season ticket holders for the University of Illinois basketball team, and they loved attending every game they could. His favorite baseball team was the New York Mets, although he also rooted for the Cubs out of his love for Emily. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, but he would support the Chicago Bears, again because of his love for his family.
His children remember fondly their dad coming home in his firefighter uniform, relaxing in his favorite green recliner and sipping a CC&7-up while listening to the music of pioneering soul artists Sam Cook and Aretha Franklin. They also remember Fire Prevention Week when their dad would come to their schools and give them and their classmates rides on his fire truck.
Education was very important to Ben, and all five of his children graduated from college. Ramona and Sharon went on to earn master’s degrees, and Monica earned a doctorate, which Ben shared proudly with everyone he met. Ben served on the Rantoul City Schools Board for 17 years, and Niki says the example he set building positive relationships between the board and the teachers is one reason she was inspired to run for the same board herself.
Ben was not political, but in 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the local television station in Minot announced it would not carry his funeral. Ben and Emily helped organize a protest and letter-writing campaign that led the station to reverse that decision and honor Dr. King with live coverage of his services.
Ben taught his children by example, and although they say he was strict, they describe him ending restrictions shortly after imposing them saying, “I know you’re sorry.” His children loved being with him, even during the phases of childhood when young people sometimes prefer not to be seen with their parents. In fact, they would ask Ben and Emily to volunteer as chaperones at school dances because their parents were so much fun. The Cheek children say many of their friends considered Ben a second father, and they’d often show up at the house to see him even if his own children weren’t home.
Ben adored his 10 grandchildren — Quintin, Eric and Emily Cheek, Jordan and Nathan Russell, Samuel IV, Anisa and Elijah Hall and Ameea and Kalel Pettit. He attended as many of their events and activities as possible, and he loved giving them creative pet names like Big Guy, Sista, Speedy, Peanut and Pooplet.
His barbecue grilling skills were legendary. He taught Sharon and Keith to prepare ribs with his special sweet sauce, and he even declared that Sharon’s efforts tasted just like his.
Ben was very protective of his children, once driving an adult Sharon to Indianapolis for a job interview, in part, so he could inspect the area and make sure it was a good place for her to live. He did the same in Cincinnati with Ramona and even “interviewed” her potential boss to make sure he passed muster.
Long before Google Earth, Ben would draw detailed maps for his children when they traveled to ensure they’d arrive safely to wherever they were going, and he wouldn’t let them drive in bad weather, even if it meant missing a trip home to visit.
When he was just a young boy, Ben’s parents had taught him to love God and have a servant’s heart. His devotion never wavered, and he was an active member of Rantoul First United Methodist Church for 47 years, where he served in a wide range of ways. No job was too big or too small. At various times, he was on the Board of Trustees, a member of the finance committee, an usher and even the elevator operator. He was always the unofficial greeter, and at 5’10" always larger than life. Members of the church say they couldn’t wait to see him in the lobby so they could get a hug, see his smile and hear his laugh.
Ben was affectionate and often showed his love in simple ways like preparing Emily’s special coffee or the special drink they shared, scraping the car windows for his daughters after a snowfall, and treating Emily and — years after she passed — Harriette Dottery as the treasures he knew they were. Ben spent the last years of his life doing the things he loved with Harriette — enjoying being with family, meeting new people and traveling.
Ben Cheek will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a hardworking provider and a friend to all who had the good fortune to know him.
Visitation for Ben will be March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Because of the need for safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service for the family will be held March 15, and a memorial service will be scheduled this summer when it is safe to gather. Details on that celebration will be shared once planning is completed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rantoul First United Methodist Church, Rantoul City Schools or Rantoul Township High School. All tributes should be mailed or delivered to RFUMC, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, IL 61866.