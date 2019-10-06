MAHOMET — Bennie C. Laws, 77, of Mahomet died at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Bennie was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Mount Vernon, a son of Delbert H. and Helen Plasters Laws.
Survivors include one daughter, Vicki Laws of Mahomet; one son, Jeff Laws of Rantoul; one stepdaughter, Cari Jo Armstrong of Mahomet; one granddaughter, Meagan (Dustin) Morfey; and three great-granddaughters, Taylor Reynolds, Kendra Morfey and Emma Rose Morfey.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Laws; and one sister, Darlene Laws.
Bennie retired from Illinois Power Company.
He enjoyed his grandchildren and golfing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.