CHAMPAIGN — Benny Buren Bryan Jr., son of Benny Buren Bryan Sr. and Oma Mae (Bowman) Bryan, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Alice Virginia (Christian) Bryan; son-in-law, Leo Kennedy; and both parents.
Benny leaves a legacy of four children, Julie Ann Pendzialek (Walter), Christopher Von Eckels (Stephanie), Leigh Ann Borkowski and Eldon David Bryan (Christine).
Benny enjoyed 10 grandchildren, Zachary Kennedy, Rebecca Spitz (Eric), Joseph Pendzialek, Brittney Warga (Jon), Elise Italiano (Nicholas), Amy Eckels, Bryan Borkowski, Kevin Borkowski, Blake Bryan and Sierra Bryan.
He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, Xavia Kennedy, Marissa, Ethan and Reagan Spitz, Brayden Borkowski, Dominic and Sloane Warga and Isaac Italiano. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Lois Christian; niece, Cyndy Nafziger; nephew, Jon Christian; and their families.
Benny was born in Rudy, Ark., on Jan. 22, 1931. He served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He spent most of a long career teaching and coaching for the Champaign school district. He inspired his daughter, Leigh Ann, to pursue a career in teaching and his son, Eldon, to also become a teacher and coach.
He continued to teach drivers education after “retirement” and enjoyed a job at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he worked part time until 2018.
Benny spent winters in Gulf Shores, Ala., along with his wife, Alice, until her passing in 2014. He continued to winter there, where he was active in the Gulf Shores Men’s Snowbird Coffee Club. He loved to golf, eat seafood, enjoy the mild climate and spend time with friends and family.
He was a kind, fun-loving man, known for his wit and wry sense of humor, who cared deeply for his family and friends. He never met a stranger and would not hesitate to tease everyone.
A celebration of life may be held at a future date when it is safe for loved ones to gather. Condolences can be expressed to the family through Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.