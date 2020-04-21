HOOPESTON — Benny Harvey, 84, of Hoopeston, born in Alvin, passed away into God’s arms on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at the VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit in Danville.
A private, family-only committal for the Navy veteran will be held in Sunset Memorial Park and a celebration of Benny’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Animal Shelter.
