CHAMPAIGN — Benny Williams Sr., 84, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He was born June 24, 1935, in Edwards, Miss., to Willie Williams and Wilma Johnson.
Benny is survived by his wife, Vera Williams, of 40 years; three children, Benny Jr., Sherry and Lawanda Williams of Champaign; six grandchildren, Dane, Megan, Sairell, Shayla, Kyle and Jakaeya; 14 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Melody Brown of Cleveland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Benny enjoyed serving as an elder at the Champaign Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He also enjoyed traveling with friends and family!
Cremation rites have been accorded.
The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be sent to illianacremation.com.