PHOENIX, Ariz. — Benson Martin "Marty" Hayse, 64, passed away Friday (March 25, 2022) surrounded by his loved ones, at his Phoenix, Ariz., home.
He was born on May 18, 1957, to Maxine Carleton and Raymond Hayse. Marty graduated from Centennial High School and received his bachelor’s degree at Eureka College in Illinois. He retired in January 2022 after a long career in the home-entertainment industry. Marty spent his free time with his wife and best friend, Denise. He enjoyed cooking delicious meals, listening to good vinyl and traveling.
Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Carleton; father, Raymond Hayse; and brother, Ron Hayse.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Denise Hayse, of Phoenix; daughters, Shelby Mathes and Madison Dwyer of Arizona; and sisters, Wanda Rinkenberger of Illinois, Annette Trowbridge of South Carolina and Jan Roderick of Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity that is close to your heart in Marty Hayse’s honor. Flower donations may be delivered to Lincoln Heights Church.
Funeral services will be on Friday, April 8, at noon at Lincoln Heights Church, 2121 E. Lincoln Drive, Phoenix.
Condolences may be expressed at whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.