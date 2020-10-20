THOMASBORO — Berl E. Peavler, 96, of Thomasboro passed away early Sunday morning (Oct. 18, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
He was born June 28, 1924, in Rantoul, a son of Herman and Golda (Moody) Peavler. He married Arlene Bergman on April 23, 1950, in Flatville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2016.
He is survived by four children, Richard (Marleen) Peavler of Ludlow, Rhonda (Bill) Magrini of Rantoul, Rosalie Carpenter of Champaign and Rodney (Marla) Peavler of Champaign; a sister, Patricia LaPier of New York; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother and five sisters.
Berl served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades. He was a carpenter and built a laundromat and trailer park in Thomasboro. He drove the Thomasboro Grade School bus for many years. He will always be remembered as the “shirtless mower” often seen on Route 45, out by the farm, lending a hand to friends and strangers in need. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff at Country Health for all the love and caring they have shown Berl and the family.