FAIRMOUNT — Bernard D. ”Benny” Bennett Jr., 73, of Fairmount passed away at 12:57 a.m. Sunday (April 18, 2021) at home.
He was born June 10, 1947, in Danville, to Bernard and Barbara Alcorn Bennett. “Benny” married Verna B. Higgins on May 4, 1968, in Fairmount, and she survives, as well as two sons, Troy (Linda Boyer) Bennett of Fairmount and Kirbi (Kimberly) Bennett of Fairmount; one daughter, Cindy (Doug) Decker of Fairmount; one brother, Robert (Cyndi) Bennett of Lake Conroe, Texas; six grandchildren, Bryce Bennett, Maci Hiser, Kade Bennett, Kieler Bennett, Myli Hiser and Brant Bennett; two sisters-in-law, whom he helped raise, Kelly (Todd) Wilson and Mary Lou (Danny) Todd; three other sisters-in-law, Sherry Bennett, Dona (Ron) Gissel and Janet (Marv) Cronk; and one brother-in-law, Jim Higgins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Charles Tiffin; one sister, Carolyn Gourley; and one brother-in-law, Jim Higgins
“Benny” had been a longtime truck driver for Conway Central Express for 26 years. He was an Army veteran, enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball games and enjoyed playing softball for 20 years. He liked golfing as well and attending all the grandkids' events. He was an accomplished handyman. He especially liked Las Vegas. Benny and Verna were always inseparable.
The family will gather for a private funeral service at Robison Chapel, Catlin. The Rev. Jim Blue will officiate. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount. A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks and social distancing will be required for entrance. Kindly make your visit brief so others may pay their respects.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory. Mail to Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.