DANVILLE — Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Lewallen, 95, of Danville passed away on Thursday (April 9, 2020) at home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Advance, Ind., the son of Alva and Jessie Lewallen. On May 5, 1951, Bernie married the love of his life, Ruth M. Holappa, and the two spent 59 wonderful years together before her passing in August 2011.
Bernie is survived by his three children, Steve (Kathy Beck) Lewallen of Neenah, Wis., Craig (Vicki Squires) Lewallen of Danville and Carole (Harry) Mullins of Foristell, Mo.; six grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Tricia, Andrea, Staci and Lindsey; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Lewallen; and his special friend, Bette Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lewallen; parents, Alva and Jessie Lewallen; three brothers, Clifford Lewallen, Alva Lewallen Jr. and Herdith Lewallen; and three sisters, Inda Eberhart, Elizabeth Shadowens and Galen Warren.
Bernie graduated from Advance High School in 1942 and retired from Hurletron as vice president of operations after 40 years of service.
Bernie served in the Navy during World War II from 1943-46. He was a member of American Legion Post 210, the American Legion’s honor society for American veterans — the Forty and Eight, the VFW and the Elks in Danville, as well as the American Legion, VFW and Elks in Lake Placid, Fla.
In his spare time, Bernie enjoyed fishing, gardening and camping and was known for his famous fish frys.
A private family service will take place at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with a celebration of life tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8 at American Legion Post 210. Bernie will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Bernie’s name to the Forty and Eight organization.
Please join Bernie’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.