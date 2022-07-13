CHAMPAIGN — Bernard "Bernie" Siewert, 96, formerly of Florida, died Saturday (July 9, 2022) at Carriage Crossing Memory Care, Arcola.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., C, with the funeral service at 10. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, with military rites accorded by the VFW 5520 Color Guard.
Mr. Siewert was born Feb. 19, 1926, in Urbana, to Henry and Ruth Siewert. He married Agnes Laroe at St. Patrick's in Urbana in December 1946, and she resides at the assisted living facility in Arcola.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes; two daughters, Susan Monroe and Patty Poling; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Please make a donation in Bernie's name to Carle Hospice.