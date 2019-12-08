DANVILLE — Bernardine “Bernie” Gast, May 12, 1926, to Dec. 4, 2019.
Bernie was born in Kansas City, Kan., to Henry and Florence Soeraert. She was the youngest of 11 children. She married Clarence “Corky” Gast on July 15, 1947, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park, Kan.
Their family grew to six with three sons, Steve (Sara) in Tolono, Paul in Urbana and Michael in Danville; and one daughter, Julie (Jason) Gast-Leiker in Logan, Utah.
She was a devoted wife and co-worker as her husband tried his hand in many businesses over their lifetime, from Christmas trees to fireworks, laundromats and school buses for the Urbana school district. They worked the contract there until retirement in 1994.
Bernie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years and was the sole survivor of her siblings. She leaves her four children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bernie was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Urbana for over 45 years. In retirement, she loved to play bingo and the slot machines. She played at locations across Urbana-Champaign, Peoria and Danville.
A memorial visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana, with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Danville National Cemetery in Danville at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville.
Please consider donations in memory of Bernie to American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place, Danville, IL 61832, or C.R.I.S. Healthy Aging, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, IL 61832.