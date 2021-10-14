PAXTON — Bernice E. Abbe, 92, of Paxton died at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Rantoul.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the church and one hour before the funeral service, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, also at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Bernice was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Matteson, the daughter of Herbert and Adelia Stuenkel Stege. She married Edward C. Abbe on Sept. 3, 1949, in Matteson. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1994.
She is survived by two sons, Larry (Barbara) Abbe of Paxton and Roger (Claudette) Abbe of Grand Fork, N.D.; one daughter, Karen Abbe of Paxton; six grandchildren, Heidi Hobbs, Danielle Andrist, Rachel Burchett, Ashley Short, Harrison Short and Keegan Abbe; and five great-grandchildren, Aedan and Quinn-Abbey Hobbs, Sophia Burney, and Emilia and Weldon Andrist.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Mark Abbe; a granddaughter, Mandy Abbe; and a sister, Lorraine Roemer.
Bernice grew up in the Tinley Park and Matteson area. She and her family moved from Mokena to Paxton on March 1, 1961.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and the Homemakers Social Club. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, Christ Lutheran High School or an organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.