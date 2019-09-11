URBANA — Bernice Barden, 96, of Urbana died at 7 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The Rev. Steven Brady will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral Friday.
Bernice was born Sept. 2, 1923, in Holland, Mo., the daughter of Walter Green and Rosie Belle (Tinnon) Pennington. She married William Thomas Skinner, and after his death, she married James E. Barden Sr., who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Skinner-Peters of Urbana; a grandson, Christopher S. Peters; and great-granddaughter, Emma Vaughn.
Bernice was a waitress for many years and also worked for Collegiate Cap & Gown. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Champaign.
