ATLANTA — Bernice "Bonnie" A. Willenbring, 87, formerly of Champaign, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Atlanta after battling Alzheimer's disease for many years.
A memorial service in Champaign-Urbana will be arranged at a later date.
Bonnie was born in St. Nicholas, Minn., to Lucas and Monica Dingman. She was raised in Minnesota and received her RN degree. She was married to Gordon "Gordy" J. Willenbring for 58 years before his passing in 2013.
Gordy and Bonnie settled in Champaign after they married, where she worked as a newborn nursery nurse at Mercy Hospital and raised her four children. She loved playing bridge, camping, traveling and spending time with family.
She is survived by two sons, Frank Willenbring (Diane) of Hoschton, Ga., and Chuck Willenbring of Nashville, N.C.; two daughters, Debbie Chepan (Andre) of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Penny Hays (Jeff) of Atlanta; 11 grandchildren, Kevin Willenbring, Paul Willenbring, Leslie Erwin, Elizabeth Mitchell, Brian Chepan, Margo Hays, Mary Hays, Marissa Willenbring, James McCarthy, Joseph Willenbring and Michael Willenbring; and 12 great-grandchildren, Annabel, Gordon, Julia, Madelyn, Kathlynn, Kyle, Kayla, Dylan, Hailey, Devin, Bentley and Chanelle.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.