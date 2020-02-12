CHAMPAIGN — Bernice Christina Williams, 81, of Champaign transitioned to eternity on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bernice was born on Dec. 25, 1938, in Ullin, Ill., the daughter of Charles Williams and Bernice (Edmonds) Williams. Bernice moved with her family to Champaign, where she grew up and spent the rest of her life. She graduated from Champaign High (Central High School) in 1957.
She was a member of the Church of the Living God (Love Corner), where she served on the hospitality board. She was also a member of Champaign Douglass Annex Senior Club.
Bernice was an employee of the National Council of Teachers of English for 40 years and retired at the age of 77.
Bernice was a woman of glamour who enjoyed shopping, cooking and spending time with her family and taking senior trips.
She leaves not to mourn but to cherish her fond memories: longtime companion, Emmanuel Johnson; children, Robin Estes and Rhonda Williams, both of Champaign, Randall (Rochelle) Williams and Cynthia Thompson, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Regina Rivers of Connecticut; grandchildren, James, Ranaya, Kenesha, Krissy, Reva, Martines, Smooth, Markeonda, Kiara, Brian, Keechie, Rolandis, Devon, Sharice and Miracle; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rita Williams; grandsons, Kiwane Carrington and Richard Valentino Rivers; aunt, Beatrice Matthews; and uncle, Gerald Edmonds.
Services celebrating her life will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign, with visitation one hour before service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.