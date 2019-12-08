THAWVILLE — Bernice H. Hildenbrand, 91, of Thawville passed away at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be will at noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, with the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley.
Bernice was born March 19, 1928, in Watseka, the daughter of James and Karoline “Lena” Bultman Crozier. She married Charles R. Hildenbrand on Sept. 28, 1947, at the Thawville Congregational Church. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2014.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Marcia Hildenbrand of Thawville, and a daughter and son-in-law, Joann and Ken Brumley of Bloomington; two grandchildren, Andrew and Brenna Hildenbrand and Erin and Cam Howey; and three great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Eleanora and Lane Hildenbrand.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Thomas and Donald Crozier.
Bernice graduated from Thawville High School in 1946. She was a farm wife and farmed with her husband until they moved to Thawville in 1978. She was a member of the Onarga United Methodist Church and Tracy Smith Post 700 Thawville American Legion Auxiliary. Bernice was a Red Cross bloodmobile volunteer for many years and also a former member of the Westside Community Club.
She enjoyed embroidering and the trips she and her husband took to Alaska.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Onarga United Methodist Church, Gibson Area Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.