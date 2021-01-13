SULLIVAN — Bernice M. Obrecht, 96, of Warrenton, Mo., formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 11:44 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021) at Oak Pointe of Warrenton Assisted Living Center, Warrenton.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with celebration of life services beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Mike Craig officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorials can be made to Sullivan First United Methodist Church in Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family is requesting that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Bernice was born Aug. 12, 1924, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Clifford A. and Mayme Schaeffer Fritz. She had been a teacher for Cobden High School and Rantoul City Schools. She was a member of Sullivan First United Methodist Church, the Mary Circle and the Salt of the Earth Class at Sullivan United Methodist Church, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and she was an avid volunteer in her church and community.
She enjoyed being with Gerald, taking care of their dogs and horses, and you could always see her excitement whenever she was visited by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved them all dearly. Bernice married Gerald L. Obrecht on July 6, 1946, in East St. Louis, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2014.
Surviving are her son, Roger (Linda) Obrecht of Wright City, Mo.; daughters, Linda (Ed) Winkler of St. Peters, Mo., and Dr. Angela (Joe) Kovalick of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Chad (Courtney) Winkler, Brent (Nora)Winkler, Erik Winkler, Sara (Tim) Banze, Jodi (Abram) Schulte, Kaitlyn Kovalick (Jason Bell) and Ben Kovalick; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and a brother.