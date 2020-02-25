CHAMPAIGN — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but shall have ETERNAL LIFE.” (John 3:16)
Bernice Walker was born March 17, 1948, in Laurel, Miss., to the late Henry and Donnie Mae Walker. She moved to Champaign in 1965.
Bernice loved children. She had five of her own, Angela (Shoen Sr.) Russell of Champaign, Cherie Turner of Champaign, Debra Turner of Indianapolis, Ind., Loroy Turner of Champaign and Nadia Turner of Indianapolis; and six adoptive children, Evelyondria Walker-West of Indianapolis and Sergio Walker, Vashaun Wilson, Tenicka Ward, James Ward and Jameika Ward, all of Champaign.
Bernice loved the Lord. She touched many lives while working in Sherman Hall on the University of Illinois campus. She retired after 38 years of service.
Bernice loved to play bingo, go to garage sales, cook, do puzzles and watch game shows on television. She loved her family and friends.
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven ... For Bernice Walker, 71, of Champaign, the earthly journey ended at 3:41 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children; one brother, Sylvester (Angelique) Walker; three sisters: Patricia Walker, Joyce (Marion) Harrington and Bobbie (Thomas) Walker-Singleton; her best friend, Bridget Davis; a goddaughter, Shaleke Russell; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and a grandson.
Another chapter in the life of Bernice Walker has come to a close. However, a new one has just begun which is in no comparison to the one just completed.
A celebration of life will commence at 12 noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Church of the Living God, Champaign. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Eulogist will be Assistant Pastor Gail Redding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.