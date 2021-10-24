CHAMPAIGN — Bernice B. Wilhelm, 99, of Champaign, formerly of Tolono, passed away at 3:50 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her funeral mass will be private at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Crittenden Township, with Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Pesotum.
Bernice was born in Pesotum on Feb. 9, 1922, the daughter to Charles L. and Ida B. (Mammoser) Schweighart. She married Joseph P. Wilhelm on June 6, 1946, in Pesotum. He died Jan. 16, 1992.
Surviving are two children, Robert J. (Judy) Wilhelm of Danvers and Charles M. (Gloria) Wilhelm of Carmel, Ind.; and a daughter, deceased, Barbara J. (Jay) Worrel of Granbury, Texas; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
One sister, Mildred (Harold) Kleiss; four brothers, Bernard (Betty), John R. (Ruth), Chuck (Shirley) and Bill (Phyllis); and a grandson, Matthew, are deceased.
Bernice was a member of St. Mary’s Church, graduated from Pesotum High School and Sadorus Senior High School, attended ISNU, Normal, and then served in the U.S. Naval Intelligence for 28 months, attaining the rank of Yeoman 1st Class.
She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband, Joe. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church Altar Society. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
