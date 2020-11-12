ST. JOSEPH — Bernie Whitt, 77, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:15 a.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be private at this time. Prayers may be offered for the family at this time. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Bernie was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Dewey, the son of Frank and Claire Opal (Fultz) Whitt. He married Gayle Johnson on Oct. 26, 1994.
He is survived by his children, Mindy (Josh) Hale of St. Joseph and Amy Whitt of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandsons, Colton and Connor Hale; and two sisters, Jeri Specht of Mahomet and Phyllis Plotner of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Scottie Whitt.
Bernie was a veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police, serving two tours in Vietnam. He also belonged to VFW Post 5520.
He worked at Manny & Martin TV for 21 years until his health forced his retirement.
Bernie loved to watch his grandsons play baseball and spending time with family. He also enjoyed bowling, softball, watching Illini basketball and racing his 1966 Chey Chevelle.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or VFW Post 634, St. Joseph. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.