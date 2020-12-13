URBANA — Berniece Onita Adair, 89, of Tolono transitioned to her life in heaven on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Bement Nursing and Rehab, Bement.
Berniece was born on Dec. 20, 1930, at Burnham City Hospital, Champaign, to Clara May (Good) and Robert Theodore Brown.
Berniece is survived by her sons, Richard Reed and Mark Stevenson Adair of Tolono and Scott Craig Adair of Champaign; daughter, Susan Leigh (Wayne) Bradley of Little Rock, Ark.; grandchildren, Andrew Reed of Mattoon, Cody Lee (Brooke) of Charlotte, N.C., Dylan Craig (Holly) of Urbana and Emily Marie Ryan Adair of Oglesby; sister, Barbara Ann (Ronald dec.) Schaede of Champaign; nephews and nieces, Stephen (Lynnette) Brown of Trenton, Matthew (Genifer) Brown of Swansea, Christopher Schaede of Champaign, Rhonda (Bradley) Thomas of Golden Eagle, Stephanie Brown (Stephan Evans) of Columbus, Ohio, Melanie Brown (Thomas Molsen) of Round Lake and Kimberly Brown of Texas; great-nephews and -nieces, Kate Brown (Tucker Graves) of Durham, N.C., Nathan Brown of Iowa, Jacob Brown of Trenton, Edward and Elaine Molsen of Round Lake, Clara Evans of Columbus and Summer Brown-Dawson of Texas; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy of Bloomington.
Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Edwin, Norman Gilbert and Ronald Earl; and a granddaughter, Kristen.
Following graduation from Champaign High School in 1949, Berniece completed coursework, receiving a certification from Commercial Business College in Champaign, and then began employment at Adair Dairy, where she was responsible for the financial and secretarial duties. Lou and his brother, Ernest Adair, began Adair Dairy in 1948, continuing the business until 1968.
In 1969, she accepted a position at the Champaign post office. On Sept. 24, 1952, Berniece and Richard Louis (Lou) Adair were married. They remained in Urbana and, as their family increased in size, enjoyed their marriage and small farm life of 46 years.
She especially enjoyed sewing, hand piecing, quilting, reading the daily newspaper and working crossword puzzles until the very end of her life. Berniece was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend — especially close to those in the Parkview Senior Apartments in Savoy, where she lived in recent years. She was active in the PTA and at her children's school events. The big family gatherings were often held at their family farm.
Sadly, Lou passed away on Aug. 12, 1995, and was buried in Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana, in the Adair family plot. Renner-Wikoff was in charge, with cremation rights accorded and burial taking place. Berniece will be accorded the same burial services as Lou, and all will be handled by Renner-Wikoff as well.
A private family burial at Eastlawn Cemetary will be planned for early spring. The family appreciates the special thoughts, prayers and condolences honored and shared by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials in Berniece Adair’s name to Care Horizons of Urbana.
The family would like to thank the special care and love from caregiver Janet at Family Services of Champaign, who enabled our mother to continue to live in her home with love, assistance and excellent care.
Plans are underway for a special celebration of her life on her birthday, Dec. 20, where her favorite meal will be served, including milkshakes, cheeseburgers and fries.
Our mother always wanted to ride one more time in a golf cart, her first being an outing during apple picking time with sister Barbara’s family and grandson Andrew. Her final ride will be when her ashes are placed in a special urn and given to her son prior to her burial service.
In honor of our mother, the family asks that you do a kind gesture for someone each day in her memory.