GILMAN — Bernita “Bernie” Evans Frerichs, 90, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022).
She was born to Floyd and Elsie Evans on Nov. 6, 1931, in Anna. After graduating high school and moving to Kankakee, Bernie met her husband, John Frerichs. They were married on June 18, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. Together, they had four children, Karen, Nancy, Kelly and Jeff.
Bernie could often be found sitting around the kitchen table drinking hot tea with cloth napkins and a fresh bouquet from the garden. She had impeccable style, including her famous “wings” haircut and a pearl necklace. Bernie loved dancing in the kitchen after supper to the song "Kansas City" with her husband and the love of her life, John.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth. She and John enjoyed dancing monthly at the Quadrille Dance Club of Kankakee.
Bernie is survived by her three daughters and one son, Karen (Kim) Wasmer of Gilman, Nancy (Dr. Martin) Hickman of Lexington, Kelly (Phil) Markwalder of Delaware, Ohio, and Dr. Jeffrey (Lisa) Frerichs of Mahomet. She was a proud and loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Helen Saddoris, and one surviving brother, Don Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her siblings, Jerry Evans, Glenn Evans, Lynn Evans, Eileen Robins and Geneva Sechrest.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please help put an end to this horrible disease by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are being handled by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Please share a memory of Bernie at knappfuneralhomes.com.