URBANA — Funeral services for Bertha E. Brown, 83, of Champaign-Urbana will be at noon Monday, July 12, at Leeks & Son Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Pastor Keith Thomas of Mount Olive Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon the same day.
Bertha, birth name Berthella Ellison, was born on Dec. 9, 1937, to Wallace Brown and Elizabeth (Ellison-Brown) Kirk in Estill, Miss. She was raised in Greenville, Miss., until her family relocated to Illinois. She is the eldest of 10 children, Willa Mae Charles (Harold), Bella Carr (Willie), Willie Brown, Wallace Brown Jr., Elizabeth Johnson, Eugene Brown, Nathaniel Brown, Udora Pelmore (Jake) and Anthony Kirk (Rosemary). Bertha was known for her caring and loving nature, as she was a mother, auntie, sister, friend and confidant to so many.
She transitioned into eternal life Monday (June 28, 2021) at 1:25 p.m.
Bertha graduated from Champaign High School in 1956. She went on to become a certified nurse's assistant and spent over a decade employed at Burnham City Hospital as a health care paraprofessional. Bertha was also employed with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a cook at FAR and other residence halls on campus. Cooking was her forte’, and as a mother of many, she found joy preparing homecooked meals for family and friends. She worked at UIUC until she retired in 1988.
Bertha had six biological children, Charles A. Brown (Nora) of Chicago, Kenneth R. Brown of Champaign, Raymond L. Brown of Urbana, Sherry A. Rogers (Raymond) of Champaign, Tonnie L. Brown (Vanessa) of Champaign and Shevon Brown Walker (Troy) of Urbana. Bertha also has a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved fiercely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Elizabeth and John Kirk; siblings, Willa Mae Charles, Bella Carr, Elizabeth Johnson, Eugene Brown and Tony Anthony Kirk; and son, Tonnie L. Brown.
