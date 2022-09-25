OGDEN — Bertha (Bea) Cearlock Hiser, 93, of Savoy, formerly of Ogden and Springfield, passed away Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) at Autumn Leaves, Savoy.
She was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Marie Heinrich. She married Ralph Cearlock in 1946 in Springfield. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1985. She married James Hiser in 1989 in Ogden. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 1999.
She is survived by her son, Bill Cearlock (Kathy) of Ogden; two daughters, Donna Wolken Richards of Aurora, Colo., and Janice Ledwig (David) of Brevard, N.C.; four grandchildren, Ryan Ledwig, Renae Mull (Ross) of North Carolina, Ross Cearlock (Lana) and Darren Wolken of Champaign; five great-grandchildren, Charlie Ledwig and Miles, Davis, Andrew and Austin Mull; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Bea was preceded in death by an infant daughter; two brothers, William and Robert Heinrich; and one sister, Helen Gantt.
Bea was a cook at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in Ogden and Ogden Grade School for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about her grandchildren.
Gravesite services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Oakhill Cemetery, Springfield. Cremation rites will be accorded, as per her wishes.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.