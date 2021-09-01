BEMENT — Bessie Mae Burton, 96, of Bement passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Bement Healthcare Center, Bement.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Bement Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Pastor Steve Keagle will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Baptist Church or the Bement Healthcare Center.
Bessie was born Jan. 18, 1925, in West Liberty, Ky., a daughter of Forest and Grace Vance Cantrell.
Survivors include five children, Suzanne (Steve Duncan) Allison of Bement, James (Marsha) Gadbury of Monticello, Darrell (DeAnna) Tieman of Bement, Robert (JoAnne) Tieman of Lodge and Patrick (Tracy) Tieman of Bement; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Cahill of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Barney M. Gadbury, Robert D. Tieman and Roy E. Burton; two sons, Barney and John Gadbury; a brother, James "Crow" Cantrell; and two sisters, Wilma Tieman and Marion "Shady" Mulvaney.
Bessie was a Avon sales representative for over 38 years, and she loved greeting clients at Salon 101 for more than 20 years.
She was a very devout Christian woman with a strong faith in God. She enjoyed garage sales, bingo, gospel and bluegrass music, especially guitars and banjos.
She loved to cook big family meals so all the family could come together for fellowship. Her biggest joy was her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Bessie Mae Burton.