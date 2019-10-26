URBANA — Beth L. Armsey, 100, passed away at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
Beth was born Dec. 4, 1918, in Decatur, the daughter of Jesse Pierce and Audia Pearl (Fisher) Loveless. She was married in 1941 to James William Armsey of Onley. Mr. Armsey died Nov. 2, 2008.
Beth received a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from the University of Illinois in 1940 and pursued post-graduate work at St. Louis University in medical technology.
She was an active member of the University of Illinois Foundation since 1978 and of its President’s Council; and of the University of Illinois Friends of the Library since 1981. She was active in professional organizations and in a variety of cultural and artistic organizations and activities in the Urbana-Champaign area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; one niece, Mary Jo Francis of Champaign; and two nephews, Mike Elder of Decatur and John Elder of Bradenton, Fla.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services. Condolences may be offered online at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.