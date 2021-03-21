RANTOUL — Beth Eason of Rantoul died suddenly at home Wednesday (March 17, 2021).
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at Rantoul United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will follow.
Beth was born July 2, 1931, in Union, Miss., to Marshall and Audie Barfoot. She married Lloyd Eason on Dec. 21, 1948. He preceded her in death.
The couple had two daughters, Karen (Kenneth) Busen and Janet Eason, six grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
Beth worked as a secretary at Maplewood School and later in the attendance center at Rantoul High School.