TILTON — Beth Louise Cunningham, 72, of Tilton died at 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 9, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Danville, 1211 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Pastor Paul D. Rebert and the Rev. Fred Rodkey will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.