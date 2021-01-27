HOUSTON — K. Beth Prentice, 63, of Houston, formerly of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021) at home.
She was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Macomb, a daughter of Richard and Karol (Foster) Prentice, and is survived by her parents and one sister, Julie Prentice of Champaign.
Beth was a 1975 graduate of Fisher High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Cedarville University and her master’s degree from Western Illinois University. Upon graduation from Western, she began working for Marathon Oil Company, where she remained until her retirement in 2013.
An exceptional quilter, she was also skilled in sewing, weaving, knitting and other kinds of handwork. As a member of Tallowood Baptist Church, she served faithfully in various ministries, using her time and talents for the Lord. Among the delights of her life were spending time with family and friends, all of who will miss her greatly.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Lux Memorial Chapel. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Beth’s name.