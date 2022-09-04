CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Beth (Bobbi) Ann Lovingfoss Ryan of Crossville, Tenn. There is great sadness for those of us left behind, but great joy for Bobbi, as she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bobbi left this world on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Bobbi was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Urbana, to Robert Burr Lovingfoss and Betty Maxfield Lovingfoss. Both parents preceded her in death. Bobbi's father was a career military officer, so she saw the world. She lived in Germany, several states in the USA and graduated from Yamato High School, Yamato, Japan.
It was there after graduation she met the love of her life, Rodger Ryan. Rodger was in the Air Force and stationed in Japan. Theirs was a true love story. They were engaged in 1968, but due to separation caused by military assignments, they broke up and married other people. In 1996, after getting divorced, Rodger started a search for Bobbi. He located her in Florida. Bobbi was also divorced, and they soon married in 1996. They spent the next 26-plus years loving each other and trying to make up for the time they lost in their youth.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rodger Ryan; daughter, Dana Riquier (Peter) of Pembroke, Maine; stepdaughter, Stephanie Mungle (Rob) of Louisville, Ky.; brother, Greg Lovingfoss (Joan) of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Breana, Bayley, Madison, Megan, Patrick and Kaden; nephew, Rob; and niece, Amy.
A celebration of life will be on Sept. 11 at Rodger's home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Bobbi to Hospice of Cumberland County, 30 E. Adams St., Crossville, TN 38555, or email cumberlandhospice.com.