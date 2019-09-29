MONTICELLO — Beth J. Strater, 76, of Monticello died at 5:46 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at home.
Private graveside services will be held at the Monticello Cemetery, Monticello. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Beth was born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Monticello, a daughter of Emmett and Lois Rennabarger Johnson. She married John Strater on March 4, 1960, in Monticello. He survives.
Survivors also include one son, Darren Strater of Monticello; two daughters, Gail Taylor of Sadorus and Gwen Price of Mahomet; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by one sister.
Beth retired from the University of Illinois Dept. of Material Science and Engineering.
She enjoyed sewing and needlework.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kirby Medical Center.
