SAVOY — Beth Ann Trotter, 58, of Savoy passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Beth was born on Feb. 3, 1962, in Champaign, the daughter of Clyde and Karen Sperling Trotter.
Survivors include her father, Clyde Trotter of Fisher; sister, Dawn (Doug) Fansler of Normal; brother, Mark Trotter (Janna Thomsen) of Sarasota, Fla.; and two nieces, Megan Fansler of Chicago and Hannah Fansler of Champaign. Also surviving is her special friend, Dennis Sears of Urbana.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Karen Trotter; maternal grandparents, August and Marjorie Sperling; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Inez Ruth Trotter.
Beth graduated from Fisher High School in 1980 and from Parkland College in 1982 with a degree in child development. She was employed by the First United Methodist daycare before beginning a career at the University of Illinois Library Acquisitions Department, where she retired in April 2014.
In her retirement, Beth travelled far, wide and even close to home and most often with her significant other, Dennis. She always enjoyed doughnut runs with her friend, Bob.
She visited 46 states, Canada and the U.K. Favorite destinations were Los Angeles, London, the Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota, Death Valley and Provincetown. In Florida, she enjoyed more beaches than Ponce de Leon. And she always loved a trip to Walt Disney World.
Special moments included visits to Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank, Calif.; Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn.; the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace (where her disability allowed for private shopping and a special golf-cart ride through the palace's courtyard); Hank Williams' boyhood home in Georgiana, Ala.; "Carhenge" near Alliance, Neb.; Bailey's General Store on Sanibel Island, Fla.; and one perfect lunch in the sun at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, New York City. Many trips also began or ended with dinner at the Beef House in Covington, Ind.
Locally, she frequented Farmer City's Dewey's Drive-in, Ingold's Grocery in Fisher, the Art and Virginia theaters in Champaign, and loved meandering around on country lanes. She could immediately tell if she had travelled on some nameless road before and was always game for new roads and new adventures.
Services will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation — Rare Book and Manuscript Library or a charity of the donor’s choice.