CHAMPAIGN — Bette Ursula Babb, 102, originally of Peoria, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019).
Bette was born May 31, 1917, the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John W. Babb.
Her parents and brother, John, preceded her in death, as well as her cousin and closest friend, Helen Rapp.
She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Peoria High School and a member of the Peoria High School Alumni Association, Class of 1935. She was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Peoria and life member of Provena Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary of Urbana, where she served on the board for a number of years.
She was very proud to be employed by the Army Air Corps where she worked as an aircraft dispatcher during World War II in one of the largest air bases of our Army Air Corps in Montgomery, Ala., at Maxwell Field. This position gave Bette the privilege of meeting and working with hundreds of our finest military men and women who dedicated themselves to the country they loved so much. There were lifetime friendships made during those most memorable times of her life, including a personal friendship with the famous musician/composer and big-band leader, Glenn Miller.
She was later employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C., and by the U.S. Navy in Great Lakes before transferring to Chanute AFB where she worked until her retirement in 1982, upon which she resided in Champaign, where she resided until her death.
Bette was an extremely avid reader and loved to ballroom dance to big-band music. She had a great love for horses and horseback riding and was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, the 1985 team in particular. Some of her favorite memories were spent in Hawaii, particularly Maui. She had a close relationship with God and her family and cherished many lifelong, loyal friendships. Bette was always known for her huge smile and contagious laugh.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, 2001 N. University St., Peoria.