Listen to this article

URBANA — Elizabeth R. (Bette) D’Urso, 94, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A celebration of life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. Burial, per the family wishes, will be private at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana, with Hank Sanford officiating.

Bette was born on Dec. 30, 1926, in Urbana, a daughter of Henry and Mary Ethel (Field) Frank. She married Frank R. D’Urso on Nov. 24, 1945.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven siblings, Audrey Strode, Gerald Frank, Neal Frank, Estelle Ailes, Ted Frank, Melba Reichard and Frances Sanford; a son, Steven D’Urso; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly D’Urso.

Surviving relatives include a son, James D’Urso (Lynda); a daughter-in-law, Pam D'Urso; three grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Steinlage, Kimberly (Jeremiah) Block and Vince (Maggie) D’Urso; and a great-grandson, Gavin D’Urso.

Bette was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. She attended Illini Commercial College in Champaign. She was a bookkeeper at May’s True Value Hardware Store for more than a decade.

Bette and her husband, Frank, pursued several business adventures together. Bette enjoyed Bible studies, knitting, sewing, singing and even dancing to the song “Green Eyes.”

Bette loved fresh-cut flowers from her garden and enjoyed many bouquets.

Memorial contributions can be sent in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.

Trending Videos