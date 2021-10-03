URBANA — Elizabeth R. (Bette) D’Urso, 94, of Urbana passed away peacefully at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. Burial, per the family wishes, will be private at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana, with Hank Sanford officiating.
Bette was born on Dec. 30, 1926, in Urbana, a daughter of Henry and Mary Ethel (Field) Frank. She married Frank R. D’Urso on Nov. 24, 1945.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven siblings, Audrey Strode, Gerald Frank, Neal Frank, Estelle Ailes, Ted Frank, Melba Reichard and Frances Sanford; a son, Steven D’Urso; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly D’Urso.
Surviving relatives include a son, James D’Urso (Lynda); a daughter-in-law, Pam D'Urso; three grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Steinlage, Kimberly (Jeremiah) Block and Vince (Maggie) D’Urso; and a great-grandson, Gavin D’Urso.
Bette was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. She attended Illini Commercial College in Champaign. She was a bookkeeper at May’s True Value Hardware Store for more than a decade.
Bette and her husband, Frank, pursued several business adventures together. Bette enjoyed Bible studies, knitting, sewing, singing and even dancing to the song “Green Eyes.”
Bette loved fresh-cut flowers from her garden and enjoyed many bouquets.
Memorial contributions can be sent in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.