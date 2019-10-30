CHAMPAIGN — Bette L. Fisher, 78, of Danville, Ind., formerly of Champaign, passed away at 7:35 p.m. EDT Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at her home after a struggle with Parkinson's disease and most recently a rapid decline in health following a broken hip.
Bette was born June 20, 1941, and was one of five children of Arch and Frances Ellett, all born in Indiana where Archie farmed. When Bette was 11, the family moved to Sidell, where she spent her formative years centered around family, church, school and friends. These were exciting times for Bette and her siblings. One of the new experiences was walking to the end of the block to go to church. This started a new life, not only connected to the church, but a life connected to Christ, who has now called her home. While living in Sidell, she met her first husband, Thomas Meredith, and came to be the proud mother of Scott and Cheri. She later had son Eddie, who passed away in August 2001. She married Lee Edward Fisher on Nov. 27, 1999; he survives.
She also leaves behind her son, Scott (Kandy) Meredith of Champaign; daughter, Cheri Meredith Perry of Fort Myers, Fla.; sister, Dixie Todd of Forsyth, Mo.; brothers, Ron (Karen) Ellett of Hampshire and Terry (Linda) Ellett of Chino Valley, Ariz.; five grandchildren; Erica (Vance) Bateman, Brad (Nikki) Meredith, David (Pam) Rine, Ashlee Meredith and Amanda (Dennis) Odisho; along with five stepgrandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Kemper.
Bette was a retired Realtor for Re/Max Realty in Champaign County and left behind many happy first-time homebuyers.
Her family occupied a special place in her heart, and she was a very loving grandmother, faithful in prayer for them, attending sporting events, graduations and weddings through their years. She loved her family, and friends adored her, along with her spirit and sense of humor.
She was a member of Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign and also attended McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Meyers, Fla., her and Lee's winter residence.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Sidell Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Strack officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Sidell. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.