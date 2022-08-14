CHAMPAIGN — Bette Louise Beebe Justus White of North Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Champaign and Cissna Park, died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Bette was born March 31, 1932, the youngest daughter of Charles Jacob and H. Lucile (Watson) Beebe in Claytonville, Ill.
Bette graduated from Western Illinois University, with a bachelor’s degree in education and then furthered her education with a master’s from the University of Illinois. Bette married James Bernard Justus on June 24, 1954, in Watseka. They chose to establish their home and raise their family in Champaign.
Bette is survived by her three children, Kathleen Justus (Kenneth) Knight, Steven (Susan) Justus and Edward (Sue) Justus. Six grandchildren Erin Knight, Kimberly Knight (Chris) Vair, Casey Justus (Patrick) McDougall, Scott Justus, Jason (Madelon) Justus, Jered Justus, her sister Charleta Beebe Affeldt.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents and husbands James B. Justus and James A. White.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be given in Bette’s name to the Arthritis Foundation at arthritis.org