CHAMPAIGN — Elizabeth "Bette" McCabe, 89, died Sunday morning (Dec. 5, 2021) at home.
There will be a visitation Thursday, Dec. 9, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 403 W. Clark St., Champaign. Burial will be in Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Nauvoo, on Friday, Dec. 10, at noon.
Bette was born on Dec. 26, 193, in Nauvoo, the only daughter of Lloyd and Edna (Schmitz) Hotz. In 1957, she married Donnell McCabe in Gibson City, and together they had six children.
She is survived by her six children, Sandra McCabe of Savoy, Kevin McCabe of Urbana, Kenda McCabe of Champaign, Kim McCabe of Louisville, Ky., Mark McCabe of Champaign and Angela (Frank) Holcomb of Champaign; one grandson, Tyler (Katy) Schaffer of Champaign; her brother, Butch (Donna) Hixson of Elliott; beloved cousin, Cindy Cullen Chapman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who was like a sister; and two great-grandchildren, Maddi and Mason Schaffer of Champaign.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband in 1980.
Bette was a longtime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was actively involved in the Catholic community as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Champaign County YMCA. She and her husband also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and Moose Club and spent many memorable evenings there with friends.
Early in her career, Bette worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) in Burlington, Iowa, then she moved to Sacramento, Calif., for many years before she returned to Illinois to work at Chanute Air Force Base, where she met her husband. Bette was a skilled homemaker and culinary artist. She was also a local business owner of McCabe Brother’s Construction and Tool Rental for over 60 years.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org/.