TUSCOLA — Bettie Lou (Cruzan) Bird, 88, of Tuscola passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bettie was born July 13, 1933, in Tuscola, the daughter of Harmon and Annabel Rideout Cruzan. She married Paul Bird on March 19, 1955, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2012.
Bettie is survived by a son, Bruce Bird and wife Karrie of Mt. Zion; a daughter, Laura Bird Smith and husband Gordo of Longmeadow, Mass.; four grandchildren, Justin Bird, Elizabeth Bird, McKelvie Smith and Kylee Smith; and her beloved special companion, Dean Crider of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bird; her parents; and her sister, Lois Adams.
Bettie graduated from TCHS in 1951 and from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1954. She worked as a pediatric nurse in Colorado until she and Paul started their family; she then stayed home to raise the children.
She returned to work in the early 1980s at First Federal Bank of Tuscola, where she worked for 20 years, retiring as branch manager in 2001.
Spoiling her grandchildren, raising African violets, traveling, playing dominoes and cards, socializing at morning coffee gatherings, and taking drives on country roads were some of her favorite pastimes.
She was a longtime member and officer of the Margaret Scott African Violet Society, and she was an original member of the Happy Keenager Kitchen Band. She was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to Dream Catchers of Macon County, c/o Judi Sturgell, 1163 Buckeye Lane, Decatur, IL 62521.
