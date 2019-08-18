CHAMPAIGN — Betty Jean Peters Albert, 94, of Champaign died at 3 a.m. Friday, Aug, 9, 2019, at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana,
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. There will be no visitation.
Betty Jean was the daughter of Minnie and Julius Peters and was born Jan, 21, 1925, in Sidney, Neb, She married Waco W. Albert on Aug. 30, 1947, in Sidney, Neb, He preceded her in death on May 11, 1981. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jay Peters.
Survivors include a brother, Jack (Catherine) Peters, nieces and a nephew.
Memorials can be made to the Waco W. and Betty Jean Albert Endowment Fund c/o the University of Illinois Foundation or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.